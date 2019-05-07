Critical Contrast: PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) and Daimler (DDAIF)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daimler has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Daimler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEUGEOT SA/ADR $73.66 billion 0.30 $2.18 billion N/A N/A Daimler $197.66 billion 0.35 $8.95 billion $8.01 8.07

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than PEUGEOT SA/ADR.

Dividends

PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Daimler does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Daimler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Daimler 4.27% 10.77% 2.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Daimler shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Daimler, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEUGEOT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Daimler 4 7 5 0 2.06

Daimler has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Daimler’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daimler is more favorable than PEUGEOT SA/ADR.

Summary

Daimler beats PEUGEOT SA/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance. The Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive Segment engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. The Opel Vauxhall Automotive segment engages in covering the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. The Automotive Equipment segment comprises of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. The Finance segment provides retail and wholesale financing to Peugeot and Citroen customers and dealers. Peugeot was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand. The Daimler Trucks division distributes its trucks and special vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, and BharatBenz brands; and buses under the Thomas Built Buses and FUSO brands. The Mercedes-Benz Vans division supplies vans and related services under the MercedesBenz and Freightliner brands. The Daimler Buses division sells completely built-up buses under the MercedesBenz and Setra brands, as well as produces and sells bus chassis. The Daimler Financial Services division offers tailored financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; and automotive insurance brokerage, banking, and fleet management services, as well as mobility services primarily under the Athlon, moovel, mytaxi, and car2go brands. The company also sells vehicle related spare parts and accessories. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

