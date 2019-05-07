Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $599.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.38 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CPG opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Macquarie downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

