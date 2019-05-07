Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (BNP) a €47.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.40 ($64.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.52 ($61.06).

BNP opened at €47.72 ($55.49) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

