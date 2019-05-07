Creative Planning Has $641,000 Position in Chemours Co (CC)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chemours were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 35,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,119,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 360,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Chemours to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Chemours news, VP Mark Newman sold 59,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $2,265,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $353,815.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,924 shares of company stock worth $3,924,730. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

