Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

