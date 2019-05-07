Cott (COT) PT Set at $17.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Cott from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cott from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Cott stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 0.82. Cott has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.04 million. Cott had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cott will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Cott’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 13,500 shares of Cott stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $199,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hinson bought 51,405 shares of Cott stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $764,906.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,526.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COT. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cott during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cott by 39,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cott by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cott during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cott during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

