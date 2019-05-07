Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,312 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric S. Musser sold 33,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,132,358.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $9,959,108. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.41.

GLW opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

