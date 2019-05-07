Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $592,585.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,382 shares of company stock worth $108,785,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

NYSE LLY opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

