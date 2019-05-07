Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Shares Down 7.1%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.86. 1,346,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,301,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,341,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after buying an additional 42,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 113,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

