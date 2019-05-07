Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Stock

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,950,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,626,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,011 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29,994.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,625,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,286,000 after acquiring an additional 299,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,369,000 after acquiring an additional 270,202 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $350,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at $10,758,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 4,520 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total value of $798,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,218. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Shares of PH opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $193.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/convergence-investment-partners-llc-invests-1-26-million-in-parker-hannifin-corp-ph-stock.html.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.