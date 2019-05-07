Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Whirlpool by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $99.40 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.08.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

