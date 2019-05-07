ConvaTec Group (CTEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 118 ($1.54) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 148 ($1.93) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 153.90 ($2.01).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 143.35 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.69. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Rick Anderson acquired 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £76,035 ($99,353.19).

ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

