Control4 (CTRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.07 million. Control4 had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Control4 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Control4 alerts:

CTRL opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Control4 has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

In other Control4 news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $90,998.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $167,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,935 shares in the company, valued at $177,141.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,764 shares of company stock worth $318,189 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Control4 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Control4 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Control4 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Control4 (CTRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/control4-ctrl-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.