Control4 (CTRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.07 million. Control4 had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Control4 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CTRL opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Control4 has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $37.62.
CTRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Control4 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Control4 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Control4 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.
Control4 Company Profile
Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.
