Contrasting Wellesley Bancorp (WEBK) & Home Financial Bancorp (HWEN)

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.4% of Home Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Wellesley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Home Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wellesley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wellesley Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp $36.22 million 2.42 $5.99 million N/A N/A Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A $160,000.00 N/A N/A

Wellesley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Financial Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Wellesley Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wellesley Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellesley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Wellesley Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp 15.44% 9.27% 0.69% Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wellesley Bancorp beats Home Financial Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it provides investment advisory services and remote capture products; and engages in buying, selling, and holding securities. As of December 31, 2017, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through executive offices and five full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Newton, and Boston; limited- hour branch service office in Needham, Massachusetts; and one full-service branch office in Newton Centre and Boston, as well as wealth management offices located in Wellesley. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Home Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans. It serves customers through its main office in Spencer and its branch office in Cloverdale. Home Financial Bancorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Spencer, Indiana.

