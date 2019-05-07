Contrasting Protalex (PRTX) & Iqvia (IQV)

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) and Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Protalex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Iqvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Iqvia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Protalex has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iqvia has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protalex and Iqvia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A -$5.03 million N/A N/A Iqvia $10.41 million 2,553.15 $259.00 million $5.12 26.24

Iqvia has higher revenue and earnings than Protalex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Protalex and Iqvia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A Iqvia 0 3 12 2 2.94

Iqvia has a consensus target price of $147.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Iqvia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iqvia is more favorable than Protalex.

Profitability

This table compares Protalex and Iqvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A -683.38% Iqvia 2.35% 15.08% 4.80%

Summary

Iqvia beats Protalex on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protalex Company Profile

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. IQVIA Holdings Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

