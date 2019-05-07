Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Contango Oil & Gas to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million.

MCF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,832. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Contango Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

