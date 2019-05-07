Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CXO. Barclays raised shares of Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ifs Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.64.

NYSE CXO opened at $107.90 on Monday. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $162.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $462,084.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares in the company, valued at $74,355,682.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,745 shares of company stock worth $8,532,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

