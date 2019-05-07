Comparing Model N (MODN) and Autoweb (AUTO)

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Model N and Autoweb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 2 6 0 2.75 Autoweb 0 2 1 0 2.33

Model N presently has a consensus target price of $22.71, suggesting a potential upside of 23.31%. Autoweb has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%. Given Autoweb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autoweb is more favorable than Model N.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Model N and Autoweb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $154.63 million 3.76 -$28.20 million ($0.73) -25.23 Autoweb $125.59 million 0.33 -$38.82 million ($1.10) -2.87

Model N has higher revenue and earnings than Autoweb. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Autoweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -18.37% -51.86% -13.18% Autoweb -30.91% -30.35% -20.96%

Risk and Volatility

Model N has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoweb has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Autoweb shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Model N shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Autoweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Model N beats Autoweb on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; and AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

