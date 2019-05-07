Community Bank N.A. Has $1.07 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/community-bank-n-a-has-1-07-million-position-in-spdr-blackstone-gso-senior-loan-etf-srln.html.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.