Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Receives $44.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $187,077.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,577,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,475,735 shares of company stock valued at $59,101,397 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.76. 1,120,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,162,112. The company has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Comcast has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $43.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

