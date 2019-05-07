Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Collectors Universe were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 284,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 765.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 181,977 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

