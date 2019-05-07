Collectors Universe (CLCT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CLCT opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Collectors Universe has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 11.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

