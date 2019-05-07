Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In related news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $255,246.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $754,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,954 shares of company stock worth $3,456,742. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

