Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) Director Brian D. Brunner Acquires 1,000 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Brian D. Brunner bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian D. Brunner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, April 25th, Brian D. Brunner bought 1,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $20,900.00.

CVLY stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $206.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 811,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 197,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endicott Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Endicott Management Co. now owns 255,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/codorus-valley-bancorp-inc-cvly-director-brian-d-brunner-acquires-1000-shares.html.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.