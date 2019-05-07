Codexis (CDXS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 17.95%.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.19 and a beta of -0.37.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Codexis from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, First Analysis raised Codexis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

In related news, CFO Gordon Sangster sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,578.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $197,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,987 shares of company stock worth $3,402,691. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

