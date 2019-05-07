Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.30 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,368,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,027,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 201,541 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.