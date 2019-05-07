Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Director David J. Tupman Sells 1,541 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $76,171.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CRUS traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 741,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.67 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 218.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 87,730 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 32,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

