Cimpress (CMPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMPR. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis raised Cimpress from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimpress presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of CMPR opened at $86.54 on Friday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Cimpress had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 66.38%. The business had revenue of $661.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $102,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

