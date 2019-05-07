ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 88.55% and a negative return on equity of 167.57%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 million.
Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $746.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
In other ChemoCentryx news, SVP Rajinder Singh sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,614 shares in the company, valued at $565,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $2,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,658,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,755 shares of company stock worth $3,160,200 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.
About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.
