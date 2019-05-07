Chemed (CHE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemed exited first-quarter 2019 on a dull note. Earnings and revenues both missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate in the reported quarter. Unfavorable acuity mix shift, fluctuations in net room and board and contractual adjustments dented the top line during the quarter. On a positive note, the company witnessed solid revenue growth across key subsidiaries. Chemed witnessed solid revenue growth across key subsidiaries. Over the past few quarters, VITAS has been registering expanded average daily census. Meanwhile, the Roto-Rooter business has been seeing growth on strong performance by the core plumbing and drain cleaning service segments as well as solid growth in water restoration.”

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.00.

Shares of CHE opened at $333.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Chemed has a one year low of $260.03 and a one year high of $335.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $462.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.28 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.07, for a total transaction of $328,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $241,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,245 shares of company stock worth $4,965,513. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,861,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 477,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 253,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 194,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemed (CHE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.