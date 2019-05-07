Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Position in Visa Inc (V)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $165.74. The firm has a market cap of $325.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,207 shares of company stock worth $41,302,652. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

