CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $197.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

