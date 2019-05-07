Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDEV. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cowen cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $20.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 218,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,636. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.08 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 764,828 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 45,377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 89.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 21,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

