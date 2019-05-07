Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 101.6% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Centene by 95.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 779,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 380,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Centene by 84.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 274.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/centene-corp-cnc-shares-bought-by-buckingham-asset-management-llc.html.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.