CDW (CDW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CDW's strong first-quarter 2019 results benefited from growth across all the end markets. The company’s balanced portfolio of customer end-markets and the breadth of its product and solutions pipeline are key drivers. Robust growth, particularly, across Small Business and Government customers was a key catalyst. Results also include two months of Scalar, which performed in line with the company’s expectations. Moreover, the company expects a healthy IT spending landscape and sturdy employment levels to continue driving demand for its product and service menu, which in turn, will contribute to its top-line growth. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company’s high debt load, currency headwind and an intensifying competition remain key challenges.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDW. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.53. 9,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,576. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $111.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. CDW had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 77.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $1,752,103.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 643,899 shares in the company, valued at $67,815,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Alesio sold 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $1,794,365.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,463 shares of company stock valued at $9,315,140 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $117,816,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,138,000 after buying an additional 514,231 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,686,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 768,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,296,000 after buying an additional 346,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,447,000 after buying an additional 252,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

