CBB BANCORP INC/SH (CBBI) versus Emclaire Financial (EMCF) Financial Analysis

CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and Emclaire Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB BANCORP INC/SH $69.68 million 1.79 $16.66 million N/A N/A Emclaire Financial $35.17 million 2.44 $4.21 million N/A N/A

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB BANCORP INC/SH 22.58% N/A N/A Emclaire Financial 13.21% 7.59% 0.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. CBB BANCORP INC/SH does not pay a dividend. Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBB BANCORP INC/SH and Emclaire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Emclaire Financial beats CBB BANCORP INC/SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBB BANCORP INC/SH

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

