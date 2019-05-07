Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVNA opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Carvana has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 170,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $8,497,749.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,814,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 307,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $13,883,042.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,655,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,745,592 shares of company stock valued at $151,698,203. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

