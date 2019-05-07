Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Guggenheim started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 81,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,147. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,186,000 after buying an additional 5,058,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,119,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,149,000 after purchasing an additional 290,620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,831,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,293,000 after purchasing an additional 460,358 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,855,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,149,000 after purchasing an additional 804,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

