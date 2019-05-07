Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 1,825 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 773,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,319,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,027,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after buying an additional 48,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centene by 33.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,167,000 after buying an additional 223,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

