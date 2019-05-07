Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their hold rating on shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

“. We reiterate our Neutral rating on CPSI shares and maintain our price target at $32. 2, CPSI reported mixed 1Q19 results. Adjusted EPS were above FactSet consensus and our estimates, but bookings declined 41% sequentially, which is disappointing. TruBridge bookings grew y/y, but a lack of urgency” affected Support (SSS) bookings. On a positive note, the company indicated that the $10 million bottom-line benefit from its 2018 cost savings initiative should drive improved profitability in 2019, in addition to other savings opportunities. CPSI also acquired Get Real Health (GRH) in April, which adds patient engagement capabilities.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPSI. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $44,354.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,984.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $9,872,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 674,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 144,857 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,545,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.