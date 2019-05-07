Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. Cannae had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cannae (CNNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/cannae-cnne-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.