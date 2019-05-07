Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 654,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 2.0% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $154,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Biogen by 27,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,309,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,940,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 689,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 422,529 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Biogen by 536.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,322,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 121.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 248,369 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $397.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $328.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.17.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $236.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.12 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Biogen’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 29.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $229.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540,903.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,888.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

