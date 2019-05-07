Canadian Tire (CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$169.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$170.00 to C$169.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Canadian Tire from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$193.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Tire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$192.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$178.70.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$152.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$140.60 and a twelve month high of C$180.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

