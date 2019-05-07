Camping World (CWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to issue its Q1 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). Camping World had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $982.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.80 million. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWH opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.70.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 99,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,314,977.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 413,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,556,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 599,094 shares of company stock worth $7,962,929 in the last 90 days. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.80 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

