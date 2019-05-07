Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,026 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $4,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,171,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $95,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,643 shares of company stock worth $42,471,501 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

ABT opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $58.24 and a one year high of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

