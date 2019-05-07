Calix Inc (CALX) Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 118.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,484 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CALX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

Calix stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Calix Inc has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Calix Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 122,500 shares of company stock worth $924,800 in the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Calix Inc (CALX) Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/calix-inc-calx-position-lifted-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.