Cactus (WHD) PT Set at $43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Cactus (NYSE:WHD) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHD. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Cactus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68. Cactus has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 228,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $8,223,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 1,935,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $69,547,509.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,173,649 shares of company stock worth $78,099,209. 96.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.