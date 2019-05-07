Bullion Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (CBX)

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Bullion has a total market cap of $380,047.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bullion has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bullion coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00010013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00078767 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004855 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00020164 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00185730 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00012314 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008282 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bullion Coin Profile

Bullion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,027,994 coins. The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bullion’s official website is bullion.one . Bullion’s official message board is steemit.com/@cbx

Bullion Coin Trading

Bullion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bullion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bullion using one of the exchanges listed above.

