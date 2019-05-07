Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,252,000 after purchasing an additional 133,313 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 226,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,486,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 768,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,201,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

OGE opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.14 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.87%.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

