Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS.
Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,766. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.
In other Brookdale Senior Living news, insider Lucinda M. Baier acquired 7,500 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 20,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,582.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,195 shares of company stock valued at $320,904 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.
