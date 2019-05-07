Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,766. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, insider Lucinda M. Baier acquired 7,500 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 20,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,582.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,195 shares of company stock valued at $320,904 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,568,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 289,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,568,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 289,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,745,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,494,000 after purchasing an additional 109,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,135,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/brookdale-senior-living-bkd-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-10-eps.html.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.